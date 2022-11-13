EAST BANGOR, Pa. -- The community of East Bangor comes together to remember a local hero.

Leslie Couch was well known in the community, but lost his life in the Vietnam War.

Today, his family and childhood friends came together to do something special in his honor.

"His personality led to him being a well liked guy, well respected," said Russell Stout, park resident. "He was a likable guy."

If you grew up in the Bangor area, chances are you knew Leslie Couch.

Friends and family tell us he was a friend to everyone. And was heavily involved in his community.

In fact, in 1961 he was chosen as the go-to guy to lead the construction of a well-known pavilion in East Bangor at Blaine Reimel Memorial Park.

"He was a natural leader," said Stout.

Years after the pavilion was built, Leslie was deployed with the marines.

And in 1966, he sadly lost his life in the Vietnam war.

"Everybody that you talk to," Stout said, "he was a good marine, did everything you expected."

Fast forward 61 years, a tree came crashing down on the Pavillion that Leslie helped build decades prior.

"The initial thought was to replace it," said Daniel Williams, owner of Extraordinary Concepts. "The outpouring of the community to save it because of all the history was just overwhelming."

That's when Daniel Williams stepped in. For seven days a week, and about 40 days total, he worked day in and day out to restore that special pavilion.

"The outpouring of people - that drove it," said Williams. "That's really what gives you the passion behind doing something like this."

The pavilion was restored. And stands tall, just like it did in 1961.

But the story doesn't end there.

On Saturday, the community came together as that pavilion was renamed after Leslie Couch, to remember that young teenage boy who helped build a moment in East Bangor history.

"It makes me emotional. It's why we do what we do," said Williams. "It makes everything worth it. This is what makes life rich and this is what it's all about."