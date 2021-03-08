EMMAUS, Pa. – Elementary school students in the East Penn School District could return to traditional in-person instruction five days a week on April 6, under a plan presented by the district administration to the school board Monday night.
The administration's recommendation to bring back elementary school students will require a change in the district's 6-foot social distancing guideline to 3 to 6 feet in a moderate level of COVID-19 spread.
While Lehigh County is currently in a substantial transmission level, the plan anticipates a shift to moderate by the end of the month. The school board will vote on amending the district's health and safety plan at its March 22 meeting.
At a social distancing of 3 to 6 feet, students in K-2 could return to in-person instruction five days a week as early as March 29, and the remainder of elementary students on April 6, Superintendent Kristen Campbell said.
A recommendation for returning middle and high school students to full-time, in-person learning is yet to be determined.
If the school board approves the social distancing change on the March 22 vote, the district will move forward with a simple confirmation form asking families of elementary students to choose in-person, full-time instruction or the remote instruction program for the remainder of the school year.
While school board members asked a variety of questions after the administration's presentation, all indicated support for the plan.
"It’s something we need to do," said Paul Champagne, board vice president.
Campbell noted that elementary and special education staff have been given priority for getting vaccines. Of the district's 1,250 employees, 265 of them are partly or fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 400 are in the queue to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
More than 7,400 families responded to a district survey regarding instructional models, and 60% of them said they wanted a traditional in-person, five-day-a-week option, Assistant Superintendent Laura Witman noted.
School HVAC systems will be maintained to provide the highest percentage of outside air without jeopardizing the integrity of the indoor environment, said Steven Onushco, facilities director. Social distancing of 6 feet will still maintained for lunch, which will require alternative spaces such as gyms and outdoor seating, he said.
For bus transportation, two students will be specifically assigned per seat, to allow for effective contact tracing, with the front seats left empty. Siblings will be allowed to sit together, and bus windows will be open in the spring to create better airflow, said Thomas Mirabella, director of student services.