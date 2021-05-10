EMMAUS, Pa. – Property owners in the East Penn School district can expect a 2.83% tax increase for the upcoming school year.
On Monday, the East Penn School Board voted unanimously in favor of adopting the $162,900,479 school budget for the 2021-22 school year. Final adoption of the budget is expected at the first board meeting in June.
"I'm happy to see that the property tax increase has been shaved a little more," said board member Joshua Levinson. "We're getting down to the point where things might not change but I do appreciate it."
"I'm very thankful we're going in the right direction," said board member Naomi Winch.
"I am appreciative towards the lower tax increase," said board President Ken Bacher. "But we're not out of the woods yet."
The proposed budget includes an overall 2.83% rate increase or 19.1277 mils for an average home assessed at $212,000 in the district. Additionally, there is a 0.5% earned income tax increase and a 0.5% real estate transfer tax.
The overall budget is an increase of more than $7.2 million from the 2020-21 school year, which carried a budget of $155,685,536.
Officials said final figures for the Senior Citizens Real Estate Tax Rebate Program will be presented at the June meeting prior to the budget's final adoption.