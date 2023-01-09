EMMAUS, Pa. – The East Penn School District Board of Directors on Monday night approved a performance-based energy-saving agreement that will cost the district more than $4.4 million.
Specifically, the agreement with Harrisburg-based McClure Company focuses on Macungie Elementary School and involves the installation of conservation measures meant to decrease energy consumption or demand.
The measures include upgrades to HVAC, LED lighting and ceiling, the projector system, the announcement system and clock, security, whiteboards and the gymnasium, as well as partition wall improvements.
The contract guarantees total savings of $515,617 over a 20-year period.
"They don't give you a dollar value for all that, because you're looking at the consumption part of it," Facilities Director Steven Onuscho said.
"We all know the energy costs fluctuate, and right now they are fluctuating upward," he said. "The dollar numbers vary, but the kilowatts are what we're really trying to control."
One year after the agreement is in place, EPSD will compare the actual savings to the the projected savings. If the actual savings come in less than stipulated, McClure Company will render payment for the difference. It also will potentially make changes to the equipment to ensure the projected savings are actually realized moving forward.
If McClure is unable to rectify the deficiency, the company will be responsible for paying out the difference over the 20-year period.
However, a McClure official acknowledged during questioning Monday night that there was nothing standing behind their obligation financially if there is a shortfall.
Other business
In other news, the school board approved a pact that involves selling district property located in the borough of Emmaus on South Mountain Street. The deal is with Jeffrey Trainer of Allentown.
One of the four terms associated with the deal prohibit the owner from seeking any change in zoning which would increase the number of units currently permitted. The pact is worth $150,000.
EPSD also entered a contract with Silfies Masonry of Allentown for exterior masonry restoration work at Jefferson Elementary School. The deal is worth $106,000.