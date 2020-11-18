EMMAUS, Pa. - Both the East Penn and Saucon Valley school districts have said they will temporarily switch to remote learning in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in schools.
East Penn School District announced Wednesday it will move all students to remote learning for two weeks after the Thanksgiving holiday. The district said the goal of the nine-day fully remote learning period after Thanksgiving break is to avoid a surge of EPSD community transmission and increase the chances that in-person learning will remain an option.
The district says the period of remote learning includes the 14-day quarantine period required after exposure and/or required quarantine for travel. The district said it hopes the time period serves as a “contact break” to keep everyone safe.
At the secondary level in grades 6-12, students can choose to go fully remote at any time by notifying their school, the district said. At the elementary level, the decision to go remote could result in a change of teacher. The district is asking that any requests to move an elementary student from hybrid to remote occur by December 9 in order for the district to plan accordingly for the second trimester.
The district said it hopes all students who opt for in-person learning will return to hybrid learning on Monday, December 14.
The Saucon Valley School District said Monday schools will be closed from November 30 through December 4. Beginning November 30 all students K-12 will switch to remote learning.
In-person instruction will resume for all grade levels on December 7.