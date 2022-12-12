EMMAUS, Pa. – The East Penn School District Board of Directors on Monday night approved gradually eliminating the general preparatory track from Emmaus High School's study of programs, starting with ninth grade next school year. The vote was 6-3.

The detracking involves English and social studies courses. Detracking means placing students with mixed abilities and academic achievement in the same classes.

Voting in favor of the detracking were Alisa Bowman, Allan Byrd, Paul Champagne, Joshua Levinson, Adam Smith and William Whitney.

Jennifer Bowen, Michael Felegy and Jeffrey Jankowski voted against the measure.

Last month, the board approved the district's 2023-24 program of studies, but tabled a vote on the detracking until Monday night.

At that meeting, Beth Guarriello, high school principal, said eliminating the ninth grade general preparatory track was critical to the district's program of studies to foster a more equitable learning environment for students on socio-economic, societal and cultural levels. In addition, she said it would spur higher expectations for student achievement.

Some educators who spoke during public comment Monday night questioned whether the proposed changes would benefit students and said the changes were being rushed.

"If this is such a good idea for our students, then why haven't there been any attempts to demonstrate how this is so?" said John Gallagher, a social studies teacher. "Granted, there were some efforts (by the administration) to reach out to ninth grade teachers at Emmaus High School to recruit some of those educators to implement this change."

"Please note the language I used here, to 'implement' this change," Gallagher said, "so students, parents and teachers were not consulted."

"Detracking will impact teachers," said Shannon Petrunak, an English teacher at the high school. "...I have yet to hear one teacher say that this proposal under consideration, at the very least with the suggested timeline, would help our students."

"We are told to do something that we don't believe in," Petrunak said of the proposed detracking. "...Please, for the good of our students, let's figure out a root cause of our district's equity issues and collaborate on a plan that lifts up everyone, teachers included."

"We recognize that we need teacher involvement," Superintendent Kristen Campbell said prior to the vote. "I am appreciative of the department chairs in English, social studies and special education and some of their colleagues from those departments who have met with us over the last several weeks to provide input into the change."

"Knowing that when kids are told that they can't achieve or that when the adults in their life have low expectations of them, that the students themselves have low expectations of themselves," board member Alison Bowman said in support of the detracking. "This is a solution to that."

"We have students who are being left behind in our schools, and the reason I wanted to be on the board was to do something about that," Bowman added. "I'm hoping that this change does, but we cannot give up on groups of students, ever. Even if it's difficult, we have to keep trying to reach them."

"This change is a pretty substantial change, and I'm not discounting that it can't be successful, but where I have concerns is doing it next year," said board member Jeffrey Jankowski. "My preference would be to take time, focus on '24-'25 as a potential for rolling out, if it's deemed to be something that could work."

"A lot of what's been discussed that needs to be done to get this ramped up by next school year, in my opinion, is work that should be done well in advance to make sure that it's going to succeed," Jankowski added. "I have a lot of concern about starting a program and not being prepared and not having the buy-in, wholesale, to make it a successful program."

Other news

In other business, Campbell reassured two parents who spoke during the public comment session that crossing guards at Willow Lane are EPSD employees and will remain at the school throughout the year.

Directors also accepted a donation from the Alburtis Elementary PTO to purchase playground equipment for Alburtis Elementary School. The amount is $22,451.