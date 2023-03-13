EMMAUS, Pa. – The East Penn Board of School Directors was presented Monday with a long-term comprehensive plan as part of the budget adoption process.
Delivered by Business Administrator Robert Saul, the plan outlined the proposed expenditures and revenues featured in the five-year budget plan, beginning with the 2023-24 budget.
In addition to information on specific spending, Saul presented budgetary scenarios based on different millage rates ranging from 0% to the Act 1 Index of 4.9%.
At 4.9%, someone owning a home with an assessed value of roughly $214,000 would expect an increase in their tax bill of $207. At 3.92%, a $165 increase would be expected. With a 3% increase, that number drops to $126, roughly. The home value chosen represents the average assessed home value in the district.
Overall, Saul said the plan represents a healthy budget.
"I'm thinking we're in a healthy position, in terms of having low debt load, having money put aside for a potential down payment, having headroom," Saul said. "I think we're probably ahead of 498 of the 500 other school districts in the commonwealth."
Following the presentation, board members gathered information on the money set aside for capital improvements and cost-of-living numbers outlined in the budget. Similarly, the board inquired about how potential renovations fit into the budget numbers.
The presentation heard Monday represents a step in the process to final budget approval, comprised of several presentations. The final budget will be adopted in June, Saul said.
"The plan is comprehensive and continues to grow yearly," he explained.
Superintendent reappointment
In other news, Superintendent Kristen Campbell was reappointed for an additional three to five years after her contract ended in June.
The board thanked Campbell for her service, noting the last five years had been "interesting." They also acknowledged her time in the role as a benefit to the district, stating that it was rare for someone to stay in that role as long as Campbell had.
Special education director retirement
In other personnel news, the board voted to accept the retirement of Linda Pekarik, who serves as the district's director of special education.
Campbell offered words of appreciation for Pekarik's "steadfast and unwavering commitment."
"There is something I always admired about Linda. She still loves her job," Campbell said. "She truly, truly enjoys meeting and getting to know parents and students."
High school ticketing service
The district officials voted to adopt an agreement with GoFan, a digital ticket sales service. Campbell said they hope to offer the platform for Emmaus High School home game events.
STEM donation
The board also voted in the affirmative to accept a donation of $6,500 from the East Penn School District Education Foundation in support of the Girls in STEM program.