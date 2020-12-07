East Penn Emmaus High School generic
EMMAUS, Pa. – The East Penn School District Board of School Directors on Monday evening held its annual reorganization meeting virtually.
 
The nine-member board voted once again to appoint Ken Bacher as president and Paul Champagne as vice president. The 2021 board members also include Alisa Bowman, Allan Byrd, Jeff Jankowski, Josh Levinson, Zaid Munson, Adam Smith, and Naomi Winch. 
 
The board also approved its meeting dates for next year and designated which area newspapers it would use for advertising purposes.
 
The panel's next regular meeting is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 14. 

