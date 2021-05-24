EMMAUS, Pa. – The East Penn School District Board of Directors will return to in-person meetings at its headquarters in Emmaus, as the COVID-19 pandemic and limits on gatherings have eased.
Superintendent Kristen Campbell said Monday that the June 14 meeting will be recorded and posted to EPSD's YouTube channel the next day. Members of the public will have to attend in person to comment to the board because the audio/visual technology of the meeting room is not ready for remote participation.
In July, the room could be ready to allow public comment via Zoom, Campbell said. The board will review options and costs for livestreaming next month.
"Remote participation by the public is not particularly important to me at this point," Ziad Munson said. Adding a remote participation option could make meetings "unduly complicated," he said.
Lisa Manzo, EPSD's head of information technology, said the board will be presented with options and costs at the June meeting.
Contracts for full-time substitutes
The board asked for a revision to contract language for full-time substitutes who are part of the district's plan to help students catch up after the pandemic. Campbell has said that if the district's "remediation" plan for the COVID-19 year extends into 2022-23, some of the substitutes may be needed for a second school year.
"It's very difficult to project what year two might look like," Campbell said.
Solicitor Marc Fisher said the agreement between the district and its teacher union makes it clear that the substitutes are being brought in as one-year employees, not permanent employees.
Some board members wanted to make clear that the the plan is not to add more long-term staff.
"This doesn't reflect what the intent is," Jeffrey Jankowski said of the agreement. The contract indicated that full-time substitutes needed for a second year would become permanent employees, he said.
The board asked for that part of the agreement to be removed.
Therapy dogs in schools
The board also heard about a plan to have three dogs in district schools full time next year to support students' emotional health.
Mike Mihalik, supervisor of secondary curriculum and instruction, said the therapy dogs will be in schools starting this fall, when students return for regular classes after more than a year of pandemic-interrupted education.
"It's perfect timing, given what the students have been dealing with," Mihalik said. He said the district's education foundation will pay for the purchase of dogs and the training of their handlers. After that, he said costs will be paid through fundraising and donations. The dogs will live with district employees and attend school every day.
Senior send-offs
Campbell said Emmaus High School's graduation will be June 13 at the PPL Center in Allentown. COVID-19 precautions, including mask-wearing and social distancing, will be in effect.
Monday was the final meeting for student representatives Grace Comfort, who will attend Lafayette College this fall, and Bella Haigney, who will attend the University of Delaware.