EMMAUS, Pa. - The East Penn School District superintendent and the director of technology services reported to the school board Monday that online instruction launched with a slow start.
A number of students couldn’t log in for the first days of online classes in the new year school year, which began Aug. 31.
But the situation has improved for the school community.
“The hybrid remote learning was successfully navigated, but there were challenges,” Superintendent Kristin Campbell said Monday while offering an update of the first two weeks of classes.
In addition, she referred to the first two weeks as a “positive start” with regard to health, safety and learning expectations set forth by the district and adhered to by teachers, students and parents.
However, Campbell explained that log-ins were slow on the first days because too many students waited until the last minute to access networks, which quickly became overwhelmed.
She did note that changes made to East Penn’s system over the Labor Day weekend eased the strain during the second week of classes, and the situation continued to improve during that week.
The superintendent also pointed out that during the second week, online platforms Schoology and Google classroom also became overloaded with user requests.
But those difficulties were overcome with what she called “corrections” to prevent further user errors and log-in errors.
In an effort to address computer concerns, Campbell said that the district's technology department composed a list of troubleshooting tips in addition to tutorials for teachers and parents, which she said provided some well-received assistance.
Lisa Manzo, director of informational and instructional technology services, said the computer slowness is due in part to students having too many programs and tabs open at one time.
She also advised users to turn off and restart computers daily and to regularly clear caches, cookies and browsing histories.
In addition, Manzo suggested making sure that computer operating systems are updated.
She also assured the board that the district's current bandwidth subscription is more than sufficient to meet its needs.
Also at the meeting, Campbell announced that beginning Monday, the district will be offering free meals - both breakfast and lunch - to all students, regardless of their learning mode.