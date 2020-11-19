East Penn School District's Eyer Middle School is transitioning to remote learning starting Friday.
The district made the announcement after a person at the school tested positive for COVID-19. The district said it decided to switch to online learning as a result of the number of positive cases within the past 14 days.
The building will be open daily for materials pick up from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Remote learning will continue through Friday, December 11.
The district said Wednesday it will move all students in the district to remote learning for two weeks after the Thanksgiving holiday. The district said the goal of the fully remote learning period after Thanksgiving break is to avoid a surge of EPSD community transmission and increase the chances that in-person learning will remain an option.