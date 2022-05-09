EMMAUS, Pa. – Property owners in the East Penn School District are moving closer to a 3.6% tax increase to pay for the district's 2022-23 budget.
The board of school directors adopted a $174 million proposed final budget Monday night. Final approval is expected June 13.
The proposed tax hike is 0.4% less than the original amount the district wanted, which is the highest it can get within the Act 1 Index. The proposed budget increases the millage from 19.10 to 19.79 next year.
"It will be challenging to find more revenue," said Business Administrator Robert Saul.
A tax rate reduction of roughly 0.1% is possible by next month, but that would probably be all taxpayers will get. Saul said additional tax reduction would have to come on the expenditure side or by using general fund money.
Even though directors approved the tax increase, at least one of them urged the administration to work a little harder to help taxpayers while still acknowledging EPSD priorities.
"I would encourage the administration to go back and sharpen your pencils even sharper," Director Paul Champagne said.
"3.6% is better than 4, but I think we're going to look and see where we can sharpen it to make sure we're balancing taxpayer concerns with inflation," he added. "I'd like to ask that you really look hard where you can afford to reduce expenditures."
The $174 million proposed budget represents a 2.9% increase from the current year's $169.2 million in spending. The proposed budget indicated a revised beginning fund balance of $17.2 million. If the fund balance were spent to balance the budget, that amount will decrease to $8.9 million.
The district made a few changes to the budget presented Monday night from preliminary figures on Feb. 14. For example, there was a $1.4 million increase in expenditures from a $172.6 million amount. Most of that hike was the result of one line item: $1.2 million more for support staff.
Revenues increased also by $1.4 million, thanks in part to a $719,000 real estate property tax assessment adjustment.
Long-range fiscal and capital plan
In a separate presentation, the administration presented directors with a long-range fiscal and capital plan. The report noted that although unemployment is down, escalating labor shortages are most likely contributing to significant global supply chain interruptions.
In addition, increasing inflation rates are pushing up the price of food, energy and durable goods. The district noted these factors have potential to put "significant upward pressure on the cost of labor and materials."
In its planning, the administration indicated the success of the long-range plan to maintain the quality of EPSD's education programs while maintaining a 3% to 5% budgetary reserve would include more tax increases that, when possible, are at or below the Act 1 Index.
Administrators acknowledged "there may be a conflict with the district's guiding criteria and sustaining real estate tax rates that are acceptable to the community."
For example, EPSD said, "It may be necessary to raise taxes up to, or even above, the Act 1 Index to maintain educational programs, maintain the physical plant and provide for budgetary reserves within the targeted range."
The district may also need to take an "alternative approach," officials said, which could include making cuts to programs to mitigate tax increases.