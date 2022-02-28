EMMAUS, Pa. – The East Penn School District Board of Directors on Monday night approved a revised health and safety plan which includes lifting a mask-wearing requirement for students and staff, effective March 1.
Monday night's approval also impacts other aspects of the plan. EPSD will no longer assist the Pennsylvania Department of Health with contact tracing. The DOH will manage contact tracing moving forward.
In addition, individuals exposed to COVID-19 who are not exhibiting any symptoms will no longer be required to quarantine from school. Due to having a continuous exposure to the virus, unvaccinated households are an exception to this new rule.
Face coverings are also optional now on the district's buses. As of Feb. 25, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention no longer requires mask-wearing on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems.
Other news
In other business, directors approved three separate budgets: Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit, Lehigh Career & Technical Institute and Lehigh Carbon Community College. EPSD sends students to all three institutions, and Monday night's vote allocates money to each school proportionate to EPSD student enrollment.
Directors also received a presentation on 2022-23 budget revenue sources.
Robert Saul, the district's business administrator, told directors the district is seeking a 4% tax increase on property owners but will "work down" the increase "if at all possible."
He added that although the district has frequently raised taxes in recent budgets, they did not typically reach the Act 1 Index level. Last year, EPSD approved a 2.7% tax increase.
Saul added adjustments be made before the final budget must be approved June 30.
The Act 1 index is calculated by the Pennsylvania Department of Education for each school district and establishes the highest percentage a school district can raise property taxes in one year.
On Jan. 23, the board approved a measure to keep potential tax increases within the state's Act 1 index, which is 4%.
Finally, the district showcased a draft of the 2022-23 school calendar. Students' first day would be scheduled for Aug. 29, 2022, while the last day would be June 9, 2023.