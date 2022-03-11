EMMAUS, Pa. - Come Monday, well over 100 East Penn School District students will be sporting a new do, a beautiful bald head, in solidarity with people battling cancer.
It was all part of the Emmaus Shave for the Brave to benefit the St. Baldrick's Foundation, which funds research to help end childhood cancer.
"Only 4 percent of government funding goes to pediatric cancer research, so St. Baldrick's is really trying to change that," said Elizabeth Del Re, the event organizer.
In the middle of the Emmaus High School football field, kids went under the buzzer.
"I saw my teacher do it and that really inspired me, so I wanted to help other kids who have cancer and that's why I did it," said fifth grader Derick Swenson.
And for some, going bald was personal. Seventh grader Evan Fegley lost his grandmother to cancer and his father fought and beat cancer.
"I feel the money being raised for this is worth helping the kids who have no choice. I thought I'll make that choice to shave my head," Fegley said.
We checked back in with Fegley after his shave.
"I feel amazing," he said.
He says he dedicated his selfless act to his late grandmother.
"Grandma, I know you're watching down on me, this is for you," Fegley said.
The event ended up shattering its fundraising goal, which was $100,000, something organizers thought was a stretch. Instead, the East Penn School District raised over $140,000 for pediatric cancer research.