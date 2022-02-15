The East Penn School District administration recommended changes to the health and safety plan regarding masking, contact tracing and quarantining Monday night.
Superintendent Kristen Campbell said masks and face coverings could become optional pending board approval March 1. In addition, the district will eliminate contact tracing and quarantining of individuals exposed to COVID-19 effective that same date. Campbell said the changes are warranted due to declining COVID cases and hospitalizations, and positivity and transmission rates in Lehigh County.
Campbell said, "we had a spike in our COVID cases in December and January," but had experienced "a significant decline in cases in February." She added "it is likely we will transition out of a high level of community spread at some point in the next few weeks."
She was confident a "shift in optional masking and the elimination of contact tracing in schools" was now applicable.
Masking will remain mandatory on buses through March 18, per a federal mandate ordered by President Joe Biden and the Transportation Security Administration. Masking will still be required when students enter the health room, according to the district. Social distancing would still occur "to the greatest extent possible." The plan presented Monday night would not impact EPSD athletics.
The meeting also contained a robust and vocal public presence. Some openly questioned why the policy change wait.
"There is a logistical consideration here in terms of people being able to prepare," President Joshua Levinson said. "...There is a strong argument to be made to have some time from when the decision is made to when it is implemented."
A motion by Director Michael Felegy to expedite the optional mask date to Feb. 15 did not receive a second.
The administration requested a Feb. 28 board vote on the matter. If approved, implementation would start March 1.
In other business, directors approved a general release and settlement agreement regarding an alleged discrimination lawsuit. The suit, filed by plaintiffs Maureen and Christopher Brophy, alleged their children - a son and daughter - were subject to discrimination "on numerous occasions" during the 2019-2020 school year "due to their race, religion and disability," according to the agreement.
Further, they were "retaliated against" when they opposed the alleged discrimination, according to the agreement.
The school district, along with Campbell and other EPSD employees in their official and individual capacities, were named as defendants. EPSD denied all allegations.
The settlement approved Monday night results in EPSD paying the Brophys $45,000 through their insurance company.
In other business, the district presented a budget expenditure overview for the 2022-2023 budget. EPSD listed three budget priorities - regular education staffing, special education staffing and support services.
Finally, directors approved the retirement of Jacqueline Vogel as Shoemaker Elementary principal. The retirement is effective July 18.