EMMAUS, Pa. – The East Penn School District Board of Directors passed a resolution Monday night to keep potential tax increases within the state's Act 1 index for the 2022-23 school year as it begins its budget process.
The Act 1 index is calculated by the Pennsylvania Department of Education for each school district and establishes the highest percentage a school district can raise property taxes in one year.
Any amount above the index requires the district apply for and receive exceptions by the PDE or face a public vote. The exceptions, four in total, allow districts to factor out spending on certain items.
In East Penn's case, the district would not qualify for any exceptions, according to Robert Saul, the district's business administrator. The state's Act 1 index for EPSD next year is 4%.
"Basically, there are no exceptions available to East Penn this year," Saul said, noting the district had anticipated expenditures of $164 million, although those figures "were very preliminary."
"The budget process will become clarified and refined in the next months until June," Superintendent Kristen Campbell said. "… This really is a very high-level look at the 2022-2023 budget."
Over the course of the next few months, EPSD will provide a breakdown of expenditures and revenues, Campbell noted.
"We'll also take a look at the long-range fiscal and capital plan, and I can share that we will take a look at long-range technologies in the organization, which we are excited to share," the superintendent added.
"We will begin to outline in detail for the priorities proposed for '22-'23 in late March and early April," Campbell said. "That's intentional so we have as much time as possible to work with our team to clarify what those priorities are."
Directors are required to pass a final budget by June 30.