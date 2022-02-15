East Penn Emmaus High School generic

A school district in Lehigh County has approved a settlement with parents who sued over lessons on systemic racism.

School directors voted Monday night in favor of a $45,000 settlement with parents in Macungie.

A federal civil rights claim was filed against East Penn School District and several employees. There was also a due process claim against the district.

The solicitor says once the settlement is approved by the courts, the money will be paid by insurance.

He says the district and its employees were found not liable.

