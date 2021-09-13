EMMAUS, Pa. – The East Penn Board of School Directors received a report about the district's first two weeks of instruction during its Monday night meeting.
Superintendent Kristen Campbell described the opening of school as a success.
"Overall, our students and staff have had a very successful start of the school year," Campbell said. "I'm happy to share our students were enthusiastic to be back at school."
She also said COVID-19 provisions in place have been observed by all. Students are currently required to wear masks indoors but not outdoors.
"While there may not be complete agreement with the standards in place, our families have been respectful of those expectations," Campbell noted.
Directors questioned members of school administration about various COVID-19 protocols. Specifically, they asked under what circumstances students would be expected to livestream or otherwise conduct virtual learning in the event of school closings due to the virus, and how that directive from EPSD to students and their parents would be communicated.
"Our teachers do a phenomenal job establishing communications protocol with families," said Campbell.
Campbell did acknowledge there were issues with busing, although she termed the issues "minor." She added the district would continue to communicate with parents when buses were behind schedule.
In other news, Thomas Ruff was named Howard A. Eyer Middle School principal. His first day will be Nov. 15 and he will receive a $117,000 annual salary. He is currently an administrator in the Southern Lehigh School District.
Finally, the board approved an emergency instructional time resolution to file with the Pennsylvania Department of Education. The resolution allows EPSD flexibility in the district's instructional model in the case school buildings are closed for various emergencies.