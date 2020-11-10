EMMAUS, Pa. - As Emmaus High School temporarily goes virtual, the East Penn School Board altered part of the district's COVID-19 plan.
The board voted on Monday night to suspend the requirement that schools close if the district is in the "substantial spread" category. State health officials moved Lehigh County to the "substantial" level of community transmission last week.
The requirement, part of the district's health and safety plan, is suspended until the board's next meeting on Dec. 14.
However, the resolution to suspend the requirement, which passed by an 8-1 vote with board member Naomi Winch dissenting, also enables Superintendent Kristen Campbell, in consultation with the board, to mandate remote learning if there is:
• An inability to adequately and safely staff building/district
• A high risk to the health of the school community
• Significantly increased number of confirmed/probable cases
• Updated recommendations from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, or the benefits of in-person learning are outweighed by the impact of future state-mandated regulations
Temporarily suspending this requirement allows the task force to examine the best way forward and recommend any potential adjustments for the board’s Dec. 14 meeting, the board said.
But it still gives the administration the flexibility to close schools as needed in response to community spread, such as was announced on Monday.
In a message posted on the district’s website, Campbell announced that Emmaus High School will be closed for five days “as a result of the number of positive cases within the past 14 days.”
“We have made the decision to close Emmaus High School for five days,” and instruction for all students will be delivered remotely, the announcement said. Hybrid instruction will resume Nov. 17.
In response to questions from board member Ziad Munson, Campbell said there are 16 positive cases of COVID-19, but none of them is attributed to in-school contact.
The resolution has no direct impact on current instructional models that are in place in the district. Last month, the district welcomed back to class middle and high school students who selected the hybrid model for a portion of their week.
District administration still has direct say on the status of each building on a case-by-case basis.
Echoing comments made by other board members, board Vice President Paul Champagne said that if the district wants to maintain open schools, the community “has to be 100 percent behind us” regarding following health and safety protocols outside of school.
Champagne also said that equity has to be applied, noting that all activities must be stopped if schools are closed. One group can’t receive benefits when others are not, he said.
“I expect that next few weeks will be important for providing us with a refined plan,” said board member Joshua Levinson. “It affords an opportunity to make judicious adjustments and provide the requisite flexibility to move forward to maximize as many positive outcomes as we can.”
Board President Ken Bacher said the action taken allows the board time to update its plan with a sunset provision of Dec. 14.