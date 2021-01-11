EMMAUS, Pa. – By a 7-2 vote, the East Penn School Board on Monday night passed a resolution to resume hybrid instruction on Jan. 19.
Before the board began its agenda, it heard from parents, students and staff for over an hour. Many of them urged the board to return to in-person learning, as they described how the fully remote learning model enacted last month has harmed the mental health and well-being of students.
At its Dec. 14 meeting, in response to surging cases of COVID-19, the board voted to move the district to fully remote instruction from Dec. 16 through Jan. 11.
Board members Ziad Munson and Naomi Winch voted against Monday night's resolution to return to hybrid instruction.
Winch, who said her opposing vote was not for lack of trust in the administration, read an emotional letter from a district teacher who said she might have spread the novel coronavirus to her parents and lost her father as a result. The letter acknowledged the mental health effects that come with remote learning, but it noted that they do not supersede the life of one person.
Similarly, Munson said his vote did not represent any lack of confidence in the administration. While he said he supports the return to hybrid instruction in principle, Munson explained that his main concern rests on the lack of a backstop metrics in the district's health and safety plan. He noted that the district relies on self-reported metrics that do not specify the source of positive COVID-19 infections.
While casting a positive vote, board member Adam Smith said he still has concerns about the inconsistencies of hybrid learning and looks forward to the time when East Penn can return to in-person instruction five days a week.
The hybrid model at East Penn has elementary, middle and high school students with last names beginning A-K attending school on Mondays and Tuesdays, and those with last names beginning L-Z attending Thursdays and Fridays. Students not attending class in school learn remotely.
Ken Bacher, board president, said that it's good when the board comes to different conclusions on how to proceed, noting that the body makes better decisions through its diversity.