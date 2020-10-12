East Penn school board to consider later start time for high school students

 

EMMAUS, Pa. - The East Penn School District will start hybrid classes for middle and high school students as planned on Oct. 26, after having remote-only education for the upper grades since the school year started.

Superintendent Kristen Campbell confirmed the start date Monday during a virtual meeting of the school board. She said 72% of district families chose the hybrid option, with the rest staying with remote education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

East Penn had planned over the summer on a hybrid option for all students when the school year started, but a staff shortage prompted the change to hybrid classes for younger students, and virtual-only for older children.

Middle and high school students will be in class part of the week, and working from home on other days. Campbell said mask-wearing is required and students must practice "six-foot social distancing to the greatest extent possible."

The board also heard that enrollment is expected to be stable over the next five years. The report from DecisionInsite LLC presented two scenarios. In its conservative outlook, enrollment would increase less than a half percent, from 8,296 in 2019 to 8,323 in 2024. The moderate estimate was for enrollment of 8,639 in 2024, up about 4%.

The study did not take the coronavirus pandemic into account. Bruce Terry of DecisionInsite said the company works off data, not guesses, but he said if the U.S. fends off the pandemic, a return to near-normalcy in enrollment trends is expected over time.

Zach Worthen of DecisionInsite said the district would be contracting-losing students-if not for residential development.

Campbell said the district is undertaking a facilities study of its 10 buildings to be prepared for potential needs over time.

Worthen said housing development, private and charter schools and "anomalous events" such as the pandemic play a role in future enrollment.

DecisionInsite is based in California.

Also at the meeting, Superintendent Campbell recognized three National Merit Scholarship semifinalists: Matthew Magee, Naqiyah Peatiwala and Caitlin O'Brien. Semifinalists are chosen based on preliminary SAT scores.

 
 

Recommended for you

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.