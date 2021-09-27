EMMAUS, Pa. – Rules governing meeting agendas were on the agenda Monday night for the East Penn School District Board of Directors.
The board advanced a measure to update its policies as a result of changes to Pennsylvania's Sunshine Act, or open meetings law.
One change involves the circumstances under which directors can discuss or take official action on matters not included in the posted agenda. The revision permits this in a few situations.
One is an emergency, which is defined as a "clear and present danger to life or property."
Another is when business arises within 24 hours prior to the meeting and only if it is "minor in nature" and "does not involve the expenditure of funds or entering into a contract or agreement."
A third circumstance is when a matter is raised by resident or taxpayer. Under this scenario, directors are permitted to refer the matter to staff, if applicable, conduct research, and include the matter on a future board agenda.
If the topic is deemed "minor" and does not involve fund expenditure or entering into a contract or agreement, then the board can take official action on the issue.
Finally, the board may add to the meeting's posted agenda by a majority vote, although the reason must be announced at the meeting prior to conducting the vote.
The agenda has to be amended to reflect the new item of business and the amended item should be posted on the district's website no later than the first business day following the meeting at which the agenda was amended.
The bill was advanced on its first reading.
Other news
In other business, directors approved an amendment to a collective bargaining unit agreement.
The amendment impacts an agreement between EPSD and the East Penn Education Support Professionals, PSEA/NEA, by adding provisions that no current administrative, instructional or staff assistant or health room nurse would receive a yearly wage less than the current starting wage.
In other news, Superintendent Kristen Campbell noted the district has "added some consistent communication to our protocol" between the district and parents or guardians of students who tested positive for COVID-19, as well as students considered close contacts of someone who tested positive.
The new protocol includes a written timeline which is emailed to parents regarding the quarantine period.
"We recognize the quarantine period is different based on the specifics of the individual involved," Campbell said.