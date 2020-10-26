EMMAUS, Pa. - About 70% of middle and high school students in the East Penn School District have opted for hybrid learning, with the rest staying with remote education during the COVID-19 pandemic, district officials said.
During Monday night’s school board meeting, Superintendent Kristen Campbell said the district on Monday welcomed back to class middle and high school students who selected the hybrid model for a portion of their week. They will receive instruction from home on other days.
Campbell expressed appreciation for the ongoing cooperation from students, parents and staff in terms of adhering to the district’s health and safety plan, and affirmed the administration’s commitment to successfully working through both the hybrid and remote learning models.
She encouraged families to check out a technology resources page on the district’s website that provides a list of apps used in classrooms, as well as tutorials and tips.
East Penn had planned over the summer on a hybrid option for all students when the school year started, but a staff shortage prompted the change to hybrid classes for younger students, and virtual-only for older children.