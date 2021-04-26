EMMAUS, Pa. – The East Penn School District's plan to help students catch up after a year of study hindered by COVID-19 may extend into 2022-23.
EPSD's roadmap to getting students back on track starts with summer school and federal dollars to attempt to compensate for what Superintendent Kristen Campbell said, citing a study, is "the largest disruption of education systems in human history."
The Lehigh County district's summer school will be free to students with financial need and available to all at a reduced price, thanks to federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) grants.
Summer school will provide an opportunity for students who failed to catch up and will provide reinforcement for others, Emmaus High School Principal Kate Kieres said during a virtual school board meeting Monday. Transportation will be provided, also by federal funds.
Additional remedial work will continue in the 2021-22 school year. At the elementary school level, for example, 11 long-term substitutes will be hired so experienced teachers can spend more time with students who need extra help. Those veteran teachers will help with the substitutes' lesson plans, Assistant Superintendent Douglas Povilaitis said.
That strategy raised some questions from school board directors. Ziad Munson called it "a short-term solution" that may lead to future problems. He also questioned whether students who do not need extra help might be getting short-changed.
"It's putting our best teachers in the spot for children who need them most," Principal Jacqueline Vogel of Shoemaker Elementary School said of the plan to use experienced staff along with long-term substitutes.
Josh Levinson and other directors said hiring extra teachers will be difficult, because all schools are in the same spot and will be recruiting.
"My concern is that we don't just hire individuals to fill these spots," board member Jeffrey Jankowski said. The administration said it has a plan in place to get good educators.
There will be extra support in the higher grades, where pandemic-related problems also abound after a year of remote and hybrid instruction.
"Many of our middle school students are struggling with reading below grade level," said Sallie Yencho, principal of Lower Macungie Middle School.
At the high school, the focus is on helping seniors finish the pandemic-plagued year, Kieres said. Other students who have fallen behind will be provided ways to make up lost credits, she added, with a warning that bridging the gap created by COVID-19 will be a trial.
"This isn't something we're going to solve overnight," she said.
Campbell said the district will monitor how students progress, and if necessary, extend the remedial efforts into the 2022-23 school year.
Board member Adam Smith estimated that, based on the plans he saw Monday, the district plans to spend more than $3.5 million to help students bounce back.
"At some point these funds are going to run out," he said. The federal ESSER grants expire in 2023.
The district intends to start school this fall in class, just as it has all previous years except the current one.
"It is our intent that next year, we return to a normal school year," Assistant Superintendent Laura Witman said.
East Penn will continue to provide a remote option. When board member Naomi Winch asked if the administration is trying to bring back students who left for cyber academies, Campbell said the district is trying to contact all EPSD families whose children attend non-district online schools.
Districts have to pay tuition to privately run charter and cyber-charter schools for students who choose the charter option over public schools.
Sportswear deal
In other business, the board reviewed but did not vote on renewing a deal with Adidas AG.
The administration recommended a five-year extension with the German sportswear company. Adidas provides free uniform to Green Hornet teams, and the district gets a discount on purchases.
In turn, the EPSD teams use Adidas sportswear exclusively over the five years of the new deal. Purchases are made through a contract with SV Sports, not directly from Adidas.
"I'll be supporting both agreements," board President Paul Bacher said. "It's been a good deal for the district."
Board member Paul Champagne voted against the first Adidas deal in 2017, and said he will vote against the new one.
The meeting ended after 2 hours and 37 minutes. The next board meeting will be May 10 at 7:30 p.m.