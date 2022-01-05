EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - While college enrollment is down across the country, East Stroudsburg University has a new strategy to attract more students to campus.
The school has announced a special, reduced rate for students from PA's six neighboring states: New Jersey, New York, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Come the fall, they'll pay about $4,800 per semester, comparable to the tuition of many in-state schools. Currently, in-state undergrads pay about $4,100 per semester, while out-of-state students pay nearly $8,300.
"So many people come to the Poconos...They have family here. They vacation here," said Karen Lucas, the vice president of enrollment management at East Stroudsburg University. "We're taking away cost as a factor."
Freshman Zephyr Crewswell, who came to East Stroudsburg from Maryland to run track and study exercise science, is excited about the change.
"More diversity and there's more people to relate with because I mean, I don't mind being like a minority from Maryland, but it would be nice to have people from different places," said Crestwell.
"That'd be cool to expand the student body."
"In some instances, especially in New Jersey, we have students that are closer to us...then they are to many other public institutions in their home state," said Lucas.
ESU says reduced tuition rates for neighboring states is something seen in other parts of the country but is not common in this area. Out-of-state students are still able to apply for scholarships.
The offer comes at a time when enrollment at colleges across the country is declining.
Ten years ago, there were more than 118,000 undergraduate and graduate students going to state schools. The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education's latest data shows that number dropped to less than 94,000, meaning nearly 25,000 fewer students are enrolled.
East Stroudsburg's total number of students went from almost 7,400 to about 5,000 in that same timeframe.
"Our universities continue to pursue aggressive enrollment management and recruiting strategies," the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education told WFMZ in a statement. "Our System Redesign efforts are aimed at righting the ship, including growing enrollments, especially among groups of students that have been underserved. These efforts fuel our optimism about the future of the State System."
Meanwhile, local private schools are defying the national trend.
Lafayette, Lehigh, DeSales and Moravian all tell us they're actually seeing increases in enrollment, and even some record highs.
"The admissions teams for both undergraduate and graduate have adapted and held more virtual high school visits, online information sessions, and online workshops to make up for any lost opportunities to meet with prospective students and their families face-to-face, and these efforts have been effective in maintaining our enrollment numbers," said Michael Corr, the assistant vice president of marketing and communications at Moravian University.
"Lehigh is becoming a destination of choice for more students due to our strong academic reputation and small/medium size," said Dan Warner, the vice provost for admissions and financial aid at Lehigh University. "The university has worked hard to be sensitive to students' needs during the pandemic and to maintain the same high quality academic experience."
"Enrollment at Lafayette is at an all-time high," said Greg MacDonald, the vice president of enrollment management at Lafayette College. "Lafayette's commitment to improving student access, our distinctive combination of the liberal arts and engineering, our emphasis on experiential learning, and the growing success of our Division I athletic teams are generating a great deal of interest among prospective students."
"DeSales University hit a record high enrollment with the Class of 2025, which propelled our total traditional day enrollment to the highest in our history," said Derrick Wetzel, the associate vice president for enrollment management at DeSales University. "We are also trending to open the spring semester higher than last year, and we are on target to hit our spring transfer goal."
Right now, about 15% of ESU students are from out-of-state.