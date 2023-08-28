EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The first day of school is extra special for new teachers. East Stroudsburg Area School District welcomed dozens of new teachers into the classroom Monday.

"Ever since I was in second grade, I always looked up to my teachers, and I said, 'I want to be her,' and I went to ESU for four years, and I graduated just this spring," said Emily Garcia, a fourth grade teacher at J.M. Hill Elementary School.

Garcia says it's a dream come true to welcome her first class.

"I love it," said Garcia. "I'm so blessed."

Garcia is among about 40 new teachers East Stroudsburg Area School District hired for the school year. Add the around 20 who started within the last school year, and 60 teachers total were recently inducted.

"It's exciting," said Caitlin Shiber, a new second grade teacher at J.M. Hill Elementary School. "It's kind of nerve-racking. I could not sleep last night because I was so excited to meet my new students and just to have my own class."

Each new teacher gets assigned a mentor who helps guide them throughout the year.

"The mentor program is amazing because it helps you navigate through all the questions you might have," said Garcia.

"Get them to know the school procedures, help them out within the classroom, what lesson plans are expected," said Laura Follis, a third grade teacher and a teacher mentor at J.M. Hill Elementary School. "You become very bonded, collaborate a lot of the times. It's very nice."

Shiber already has her second graders up moving and smiling.

"Very good listeners. They're very eager to learn. I can already tell they love asking questions," said Shiber.

Garcia is mindful of the impact teachers can make.

"I really wanted to have a calm down corner," said Garcia. "I really wanted it to be a calming environment for the students to come in and know they're home, their second home."

Both Garcia and Shiber say they're thrilled to both work and live in East Stroudsburg.