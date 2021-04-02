BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - The residents of Williams Manor Personal Care in Bushkill Township got a jump on the Easter holiday today, by welcoming their families to safely celebrate.
Romaine Cuff might be turning 90 later this month, but she's as giddy as a schoolgirl this holiday.
"I almost wanted to go out and tell the Easter Bunny what I wanted for Easter, but they wouldn't let me," she laughs.
After so much time spent away from the people she loves most, the idea of a resurrection of the good old days, is almost too much.
"There are no words to say," she says, shaking her head.
She's not the only one excited for this Easter event. Many of the families who visited their loved ones at the Williams Manor Personal Care Home say days like this have been a long time coming.
"The hardest thing with this pandemic is people not being able to see family, especially around holiday time, it's nice just to get out and everybody see the family," says visitor Matt Bond.
Colleen Brooks is the owner of the home.
"We wanted to bring some happiness and uplift our staff and our families," she explains.
So, she enlisted some help from the fluffy fellow. She invited families to safely come to visit and collect candy and treats for the ones who've seen a few Easters in their time, and the ones just getting started on the hunt.
"I am here to celebrate Easter and get candy," says a young lady named Juliana.
Things still aren't quite back to normal, but this is a start.
And residents like Romaine say, what better time to celebrate the spirit of new beginnings, than Easter.
"If I start to tell you, I'll start to cry. Wonderful. Absolutely wonderful," Cuff said.