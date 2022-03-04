ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The Easter Bunny is hopping his way back to the Lehigh Valley Mall.
Mall officials said in a release the bunny will be back for photos beginning March 18 to April 16.
Mall officials said reservations are encouraged, which you can make by going to a reservation portal on the Lehigh Valley Mall's website.
Families can sit with the bunny or maintain social distancing if they choose.
photo staff will be wearing masks, officials said.
The Bunny Photo Experience hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
On April 16, those hours will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Officials said the mall will also host events with the bunny this season including Caring Bunny for children with disabilities on Sunday, April 3 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Pet photos will be offered on April 10 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.