ALLENTOWN, Pa. - In Allentown, folks spent their Good Friday doing some Easter shopping at the Allentown Farmers' Market.

69 News caught up with folks at the Amish Village Bakeshop where shoppers were pouring over the tasty treats and taking a few home.

Many had shopping lists in hand to make sure their Easter feast is one to remember.

Vendors say business is brisk today.

"Everybody is busy. I feel like it's so hard to walk up and down the market because it's full and people are shopping. So yeah, people are out today," said Suzanne Fisher.

