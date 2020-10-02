EASTON, Pa. - Now is your chance if you have ever wanted to be a town crier.
Easton is accepting applications for the position, which opened up after the city's first town crier moved.
The position is voluntary.
The crier will call Heritage Day, the Farmers' Market, and other city events to order. Qualifications include, as you might guess, the ability to project your voice.
Mayor Sal Panto is forming a committee to review and interview candidates.
It's expected that a new crier will be appointed by the end of the year.