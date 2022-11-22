EASTON, Pa. - Local artists will have a chance to get their work displayed in downtown Easton and get paid for it.

Mayor Sal Panto announced Tuesday that the city is commissioning public artwork and is now accepting proposals.

Panto says the new artwork will be a sculpture that represents the city and its culture.

It will be installed in the newly developed plaza in Centre Square. Up to $50,000 will be spent on the project.

"We wanted to give local artists the opportunity to not only make some money, but also to display their artwork. We have some great artists, internationally renowned artists, that live in our city," Panto said.

The city is launching a Request for Proposals, or RFP. All proposals are due by email by 1 p.m. on Dec. 23.

Officials hope to have the artwork installed next spring.