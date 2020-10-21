EASTON, Pa. - Outdoor dining drew visitors to downtown Easton in the warmer months.
Now the city is hoping outdoor shopping will do the same during the holiday season.
"It's tough because over the past several months people have been comfortable at home, doing their shopping online but we also know they want to get those holiday feels. They want to come out in the presence of the peace candle and the beautiful lighting and the holiday décor," said Kim Kmetz of the Easton Main Street Initiative.
Starting on November 13, Easton's winter market will open on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and run at least through the end of the year.
The city has huts which will be given to Easton businesses to sell their items. Interested owners must apply for a hut permit through the city; a limited number are available.
An outdoor skating rink will also be built on the 300 block of Northampton Street, and live music and entertainment will complete the holiday feel.
John Kingsley, director of community and economic development for the city of Easton, calls the project a massive but worthy undertaking.
"The logistics of being able to source the huts, being able to build them, being able to locate them, getting the vendors online, making sure we have all the programming to create the holiday atmosphere, we're seeking here, it requires everyone on deck," Kingsley said.
April Khalil owns an art business in downtown Easton and plans on being part of the winter market.
"We've always tried to do something that will give people an opportunity to come down and enjoy the city and do something creative as well," Khalil said.
The market will cost the city about $100,000. Mayor Sal Panto said most of that will come from state and federal grants.