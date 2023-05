EASTON, Pa. - Easton's new parking garage is closer to lifting its gates.

The city administrator says builders met a Friday deadline to address issues with the elevators.

State inspectors will check out the elevators this week. After that, the Easton Codes Department can issue a certificate of occupancy.

The city had threatened to fire the construction company if it didn't finish the work by last Friday.

The Fourth Street garage was supposed to open last June.