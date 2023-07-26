EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council granted a certificate of appropriateness for a proposed six-story apartment building Wednesday night at city hall.
The project, offered by developer Little Clove Realty LLC, is slated for 533-535 Northampton St. The new building would be next to and attached partially to an existing five-story building owned also by the same company located at 527-529 Northampton St.
There are a total of 18 units in the existing building, with 14 units proposed on floors two through six in the new structure. There will be 900 square feet of commercial space on the first floor. The buildings will be connected in the front and will separate as they go back to form a corridor.
The building's east façade steps back about 5 to 6 feet from the front, and the sixth floor has a total of three balconies. The building's west façade has no door or windows. The Easton Fire Department's Central Fire Station is directly to the property's west.
At its July 10 meeting, the city's historic district commission recommended City Council issue the COA. This recommendation included revised front façade window sizes, layout and muntin configurations and that aluminum cladding on the windows will be white.
The recommendation included also that the front façade commercial storefront-level fiber-cement siding will have joints aligning with the bay window above. Also, there will be no HVAC grills or other vents on the front façade, while signage will be submitted for review at a future meeting.
Wood Avenue improvement project
In other business, City Council OK'd an agreement with Grace Industries for the Wood Avenue improvement project. It will include Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramps, traffic-calming signals, direction conversions for the unit block of Wood Avenue and Church Street, as well as new geometry for the Church, Seventh and Prospect streets intersection.
The city received five bids, the highest being $2.2 million. The deal with Grace Industries is worth $1.795 million.
David Hopkins, director of public works, told council the project "is pretty comprehensive."
"The biggest change is going to take place down by Northampton Street," Hopkins said.
Update on city administrator
Finally, Mayor Sal Panto provided an update on City Administrator Luis Campos. The mayor said Campos is "doing better" and continuing to improve under doctor supervision.
"I was there when he was brought into the hospital and the man was dead for two minutes," the mayor said. "...Thank God (he is alive), what a miracle."
Campos collapsed while jogging in the city July 5.