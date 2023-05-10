EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council approved an ordinance modifying language involving the declawing of cats Wednesday night at the College Hill Presbyterian Church.
The ordinance, offered by Councilwoman Taiba Sultana, modified a new chapter in the city's code regulating declawing of cats. The change involves a tendonectomy or another surgical procedure by which the tendons of a cat's limbs, paws or toes are cut or modified so that the cat's claws "are prevented from functioning normally."
The bill also clarified language involving therapeutic declawing, which is permitted if done for a cat's health.
It also added guinea pigs to the list of animals prohibited for sale by pet shops.
Heil Pool
In other news, council approved two separate deals for use of the Heil Pool, located at Heil Park at 900 Parker Ave.
One pact is with the Blue Eagles Swim Team, which starts June 1 and concludes Aug. 27, and allows the team to use the pool six days per week for the 13-week period. The Blue Eagles will pay $170 per swimmer, not to exceed $12,000 for the swim season.
A second agreement is with the Easton Aquatic Club to host meets and practices. This deal starts June 9 and ends July 31. Payment involves passes for swimmers and a one-time $2,000 payment from the club.
Ball fields
In another sign that summer is around the corner, the city entered into an agreement with the Easton Women's Softball League to utilize two Bob Rute Fields, which are located in Upper Hackett Park, for their games. In lieu of payment, the EWSL will provide in-kind services for facility maintenance. These services are estimated to be worth $10,000.
Still another Easton field — Upper Hackett Hardball Field in Upper Hackett Park — will be leased to the Giants, Old Prospects and Moondogs entries of the Lehigh Valley Men's Senior Baseball Leagues. The teams will use the ballfields for practice and games.
In lieu of an up-front cash payment, the clubs will contribute materials and in-kind services worth $1,500 to cover the usage of the fields and lights during the season. This includes lawn mowing, lining, purchase of infield mix and maintenance of the pitcher's mound and batter's boxes.
WalkWorks grant
In other news, the legislative body authorized the city's community and economic development department to apply for a Pennsylvania Department of Health WalkWorks grant. The money will be spent on developing an "active transportation plan" for the city's downtown to guide the establishment of acitvity-friendly routes that connect everyday destinations. The grant is for $35,000. Easton will not have to provide a matching grant.
Salary changes
Council also amended salaries and wages Wednesday night. The amendment increases the salary of the police department's community advocate position from $47,000 to $55,000 annually. It adds also a general intern position to the city administrator's bureau of human resources at $15 per hour.
The bill was approved on first reading.
What's coming
Finally, Mayor Sal Panto said he would introduce legislation at the next meeting to amend zoning laws to limit building height in certain districts. In addition, Sultana requested a committee review of a law that bans city residents from raising chickens in their backyards.