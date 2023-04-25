EASTON, Pa. - Easton Mayor Sal Panto announced Tuesday three neighborhood pop-up festivals scheduled for April and May.

The first will be at Centennial Park in the West Ward this Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., according to a news release from the mayor's office. There will be a moon bounce and a pizza food truck all day serving free slices of pizza.

Mayor Panto will be grilling free hotdogs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Free water and soft drinks will also be available. Balloons the Clown will provide entertainment at 2 p.m.

The second festival will be on May 6 at Easton Area Neighborhood Center on the Southside and feature the same activities and food as the West Ward Neighborhood Festival.

On Saturday, May 13 the Neighborhood Festival will be held at Nevin Park on College Hill. It will take place from noon to 5 p.m. and will feature clowns, face painting, live music and free food, including hotdogs which will be grilled by the mayor.

Lafayette College students will provide live entertainment. Soft drinks and water will also be provided free of charge.

The festivals are sponsored by the Mayor’s Office of Special Events. Three more are planned for the fall.

The mayor also announced that the MOOSE will be bringing back movies in the neighborhood park, which were curtailed because of COVID. The schedule will be announced in a few weeks.

Featured movies include “Super Mario Brothers,” “Top Gun Maverick,” “Jungle Cruise,” “Frozen II,” and DC League of Super Pets.”

Panto also announced that Cruise Nights will be back on the third Saturday of each month. Live entertainment will be featured each month. The first Cruise Night is scheduled for Saturday, June 17 and live entertainment will feature Joyous. The July Cruise Night will feature A Few Good Men and August will feature TimeWhys.

Classic cars arriving before 6 p.m. will have reserved free parking. After 6 p.m. the spaces will be available to the public. Centre Square will be closed to traffic during all Cruise Nights.

Two nationally recognized celebrities will return for the Easton Homecoming Concert on Saturday, May 13, according to the news release. The show will feature Broadway Star Dee Roscioli and Carmen Jon Boscia known as “the man with the Golden Voice.”

Carmen Jon’s one-hour show will start at 6 p.m. and Dee’s 90-minute show will start at 8 p.m. Roscioli was born in Easton, Pennsylvania and graduated from Wilson Area High School in 1995. She graduated from DeSales University in Center Valley, Pennsylvania in 1999. She is best known for her role as Elphaba in Wicked and her role as Star in the Broadway production of The Cher Show.

Dee appeared in Easton’s Centre Square in 2020.

Carmen Jon grew up on the city’s Southside and graduated from Easton Area High School in 1966. He has appeared worldwide in a variety of venues including nightclubs, casinos, restaurants. Festivals, cruise ships and theatres. He has performed in Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center in New York City.

Admission is free.

Panto also outlined some changes for this year’s Heritage Day. The annual fireworks display will be launched from Hackett Park rather than the riverfront.

The mayor's office said it gives the festival more time to showcase the city’s wealth of colonial history by giving more time for the heritage part of the day. Rather than closing at 4 p.m. and moving to the waterfront, the historic re-enactors, vendors and entertainment will be able to stay until 7 p.m., the mayor's office said.

The mayor's office says it gives thousands more opportunities for spectators to see the display since it will be launched from one of the highest elevations in the city.

This year’s Heritage Day is set for Sunday, July 9 and will start with the re-enactment of the reading of the Declaration of Independence commemorating when Easton was selected as one of the three cities for it to be publicly read in 1776. Robert Levers read it on the steps of the Northampton County Courthouse at noon on July 8, 1776.

The Easton ComedyFest will also return this summer. It will be held at the Riverfront Amphitheater on August 12 from 7-9 p.m. It will again feature Easton’s Liz Russo and some of her comic friends.