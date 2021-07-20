EASTON, Pa. | Easton will monitor how a proposed 809,800-square-foot warehouse affects traffic, but not interfere in the Wilson Borough project.
"It's my position that we don't take stands on projects in other municipalities," Mayor Sal Panto said today. He will meet with Easton's solicitors tomorrow to determine what steps the city will take to protect its interests.
The warehouse, with a proposed height of 50 feet, needs multiple zoning variances to be built on the former Pfizer site at 1525 Wood Ave., west of 13th Street. Most of the land is in Wilson, with small tracts extending into Palmer Township and Easton. No development is proposed for either of those parcels.
"All we're going to get is their storm water," Panto said, noting another city concern.
The mayor said the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will have to play a role because of the impact a projected 1,000-plus additional daily trips will have on Route 22 at the already congested 13th Street exit. Protecting Easton's 13th Street corridor is a primary concern, Panto said.
NorthPoint Development of Missouri plans to have two users for the warehouse, which will have 414 parking spaces. The developer is seeking exceptions for building height, work in a flood-hazard area, disturbance of wetlands, and for a driveway to cross a stream, among others.
The proposal faces Wilson's zoning hearing board on July 27 at 7 p.m. at the Strausser Community Center, 2201 Liberty St., Wilson.