EASTON, Pa. – The Easton City Council approved its 2021 municipal budget with a 0% tax increase.
On Wednesday, the council voted 6-1 to pass the ordinance for the $61 million municipal budget on second reading. Councilman Peter Melan cast the sole "no" vote.
“We’re not raising taxes for the 13th year in a row,” said Mayor Sal Panto.
The council voted unanimously in favor setting the 0% tax rate increase. The budget also does not present any increases to sewer and trash fees.
Panto said that even though the budget has been approved, real estate taxes have not been fully accounted for and could adjust the final budget figures.
About 92% of the real estate tax has been collected so far this year, according to city Finance Director Mark Lysnecky.
“We do have an opportunity to pick something up and close that revenue gap on real estate taxes,” he said. “We’re just not sure on the impact of COVID on paying taxes.”
Largely due to the COVD-19 pandemic, the city had been faced with a $5.5 million decrease in revenues, resulting in a $241,000 shortfall.
The city refinanced its debt to a lower interest rate in an effort to save $2.6 million this year and an additional $1.3 million in 2021.
In other news, the council unanimously approved a request by representatives from Lafayette College to vacate a portion of Marquis Street.
According to Andrew Bennett, an engineer and regional vice president for Pennoni Associates Inc., the college wants to add 12 parking spots at the area around the Portlock Black Cultural Center, taking the total parking spots from 36 to 48.
Bennett said the street would remain open for emergency purposes, and the city would not be responsible for maintaining the street.
As part of the agreement, the city can have access to the street for future utilities expansion.