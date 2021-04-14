EASTON, Pa. – A movie theater and retail stores could soon be located at the corners of South Third Street and Larry Holmes Drive in Easton, the site of the former Days Inn.
On Wednesday, Easton City Council approved, by a 6-1 vote, the purchase and sale agreement with Bethlehem-based Peron Development for the property located at 185 S. Third Street. Councilman Peter Melan voted against the ordinance.
"I'm just happy that we're moving forward on this and that we can start to see some movement down there," said Councilwoman Sandra Vulcano.
Plans for the site dubbed "The Confluence" include a 23,000-square-foot mixed-use building that will house a movie theater and retail space, 216 rental units, 50 owner-occupied condos, 213 parking spaces and 14,000 square feet of amenities.
Completion of the project could take up to another two years. The developer will also have to submit plans to the city's planning, zoning, and historic commissions for approvals.
In March, Mayor Sal Panto said the property was appraised at and would sell for $3.9 million. He also said the development will bring more than $100,000 in taxes to the school district during its first year up and running, and more than $1 million after 10 years.
The future of the site was in question in 2019 after the city ended negotiations for the property to become home to the DaVinci Science Center. The city purchased the property in 2018 for $5.9 million.