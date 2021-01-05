EASTON, Pa. – Easton Area High School students will get a break from final exams this year so teachers will have more time to teach.
The goal is to provide more instruction with less pressure and anxiety, Principal Kyle Geiger said at Tuesday's Easton Area School District board committee meeting.
"We are behind instructionally" because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Geiger said. Using exam days for teaching will provide more "focus on skills and content," he explained during the Zoom meeting.
"I don't know that just because something is stressful it has to be abandoned," board member Brian Snyder said. "Where's the rigor?"
Snyder suggested that abbreviated tests or final projects be assigned. In calling off finals, he added, "You may have jumped the gun."
Geiger said exams were not being dropped just because of the challenge but to provide time for meaningful learning.
Geiger also reviewed a survey of district parents and teachers about EASD's virtual and hybrid classes. Common complaints were a lack of live instruction and not enough work, with students learning less.
"We are working on ways to improve that," he said, while acknowledging that the district is concerned about "student engagement," which typically refers to students who are struggling with work, not attending or not completing assigned work.
"We're seeing inconsistency in student performance," said Charlene Symia, middle school principal and longtime administrator. "The inconsistency comes when they're not in class every day."
Keeping children on track has proven to be difficult during the pandemic. The Easton school district offered virtual and hybrid programs to start the year, but last month all classes went virtual through at least Jan. 19 because of the spread of the coronavirus.
When students do not log in or keep up with their work, staff members said they call, send letters and pay "porch visits" to work with parents to get students back on board.
"What recourse do we have?" board member Jodi Hess asked about the students who are falling out of the system, or as Symia put it, suffer a "loss of connection."
Students who play sports also fell behind their studies in the fall, compared to earlier years.
"A lot of our athletes struggled this year with keeping up with work," Athletic Director James Pokrivsak Jr. said. He also said the annual series with Phillipsburg High School, across the Delaware River, will be difficult to maintain this year because Pennsylvania and New Jersey have set different sports schedules because of the pandemic.
Pokrivsak said he does not expect spectators to be allowed to attend any winter sports competitions, though he is working on a way for parents to attend senior nights with appropriate social distancing.
Michael Koch, director of secondary education, said graduation for the class of 2021 is tentatively set for June 14 at Lehigh University's Stabler Arena. Again, the progress of the pandemic will determine whether a traditional ceremony can be held.
The next full board meeting will be Jan. 19 at 7 p.m.