EASTON, Pa. – Students at Easton Area High School might benefit from setting their alarms a little later in the morning, some administrators and parents say.
Tracy Piazza, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, gave a presentation at Tuesday night's district board meeting on an idea from community members to move the start time for high school students later than the current 7:20 a.m. start time.
Piazza said there is a lot of data which suggests high school students can benefit from a later start time, but she also said she recognizes that such a move would have implications for the entire district.
Piazza said the community group is being led by Michael Butler, who is a biology professor at Lafayette College and the parent of two elementary school students.
"I teach courses related to human health, and in one of those courses we started to explore the health benefits associated with sleep," Butler said. "I have current first- and third-graders, and it seemed like a good time to start that conversation because I know that realistically it will take some time (to make a change to the start times)."
Butler stressed that the research on the topic is robust and comprehensive.
"There's just a common consensus that kids who get more sleep are better off," Butler said. "There is a lot of research showing that there's effects on the immune system, a reduction in cardiometabolic disease, and we also know that there's a lot of effects on mental health."
"There is a wide reduction in anxiety, suicidal thoughts, risk-taking behavior," he continued. "There is an increased ability to memorize things. There's an increased ability to comprehend difficult concepts. We see increases in test scores. We see a reduction in absenteeism. We see a reduction in being tardy."
Piazza said the topic is being looked at nationwide and that the state of New Jersey is moving its school start times forward.
"I'm pretty sure the Easton Area High School is in about the fourth to 10th percentile in terms of when they start," Piazza said. "So, we're not in the median trying to bump it a little. We are absolutely toward the bottom in terms of when school starts."
Piazza said she wasn't looking for a board vote, but only a consensus that she and her committee could continue to research the topic and come back to the board with more data and possible recommendations.
No one on the board objected to the committee being allowed to continue its research.