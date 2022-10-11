EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Area School District is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Peter McCabe, a teacher at Easton Area High School, died unexpectedly last week.

He was just 37 years old.

McCabe spent his his entire career teaching in the Easton School District, first at the middle school, and then at the high school.

He also grew up in the area as a Forks Township resident, and graduated from Easton Area High School in 2003.

A memorial service is scheduled for Oct. 21 at Morello Funeral Home in Easton.