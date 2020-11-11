EASTON, Pa. - Easton Area High School will be closed the rest of the week due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
Students will switch to remote learning Thursday and Friday, according to a letter to parents and guardians from the school's principal. The school will be thoroughly sanitized before returning to a hybrid schedule.
Regular updates will be available on the high school website and on each child’s grade level Google classroom. While remote, students will continue to receive instruction in all subject areas. Students should check their Google Classrooms for regular updates from their teachers, according to the letter.
All students are expected to complete their class work daily and attend all Zoom sessions as scheduled. Attendance will be monitored and recorded based on student participation in Zoom sessions scheduled and held by their respective teachers. In order to be marked present, students must attend all scheduled Zoom sessions. Students should continue to complete the daily COVID-19 monitoring tool available on the website and in their grade level Google Classroom, the letter said.
"Thank you for your understanding as we work to keep our school, our students, and our staff healthy," the letter said.