EASTON, Pa. - Easton Area High School students will continue learning from home through the end of the Thanksgiving break.
The high school building will remain closed after positive COVID-19 cases were reported at the school over the last two weeks, according to a letter to the Easton Area School District community.
Students and teachers will continue to work from home during the building closure and will not return until Tuesday, December 1, the letter said. The hybrid schedule will return at Easton Area High School on December 1. The district had previously said the school would be closed Thursday and Friday.
Information regarding remote instruction will be forthcoming from the school.
Most recently, the district learned on Nov. 11 that a person had tested positive for COVID-19.The classrooms and spaces used by the person who tested positive will be cleaned and disinfected according to CDC guidelines. Contact tracing is currently underway with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and any person determined to have been in close contact with the positive person will be notified.
The district said in a separate letter Friday the rest of its schools will continue to follow its hybrid learning model.