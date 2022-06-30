EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area Public Library announced this month that it is a now a fine-free library.
Patrons of the library at 515 Church St. and its Palmer Township branch at Weller Place will no longer have to pay fines for overdue items.
The library says the new policy "helps ensure our community has access to library materials and services and supports our mission to 'promote literacy, to advance lifelong learning, and to contribute to the development of an active and informed community of citizens.'"
While the library will no longer apply fines for overdue materials, there is still a due date for checked-out items.
The library says individuals will not be able to check out additional materials if they have items that are overdue, so there is still an incentive to return materials to continue using the library.
If items are not returned within 14 days of the due date, they will be considered lost, and the patron will be charged a replacement fee with a hold on their account. However, there are no fines or penalties if the individual returns the items.
With the new policy in place as of June 1, EAPL has waived all current overdue fines that were accrued under the previous borrowing policy.
The library says the change in policy will not impact its budget, as "fines for overdue items are not a sustainable or dependable form of revenue and make up about 1% of our annual budget."
It added that money collected from fines has steadily decreased over the last seven years.
During its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Easton Area school board OK'd the EAPL's 2022-23 budget, which features a more than $2.3 million spending plan.
Of that amount, Easton Area School District's library tax revenue equals roughly $1.7 million. The majority of the library's expenditures — about $1.6 million — will be spent on payroll.
EAPL says it joins other local libraries in deciding to do away with late fines. Others that have made the change include Eastern Monroe Public Library, Pocono Mountain Public Library and the libraries of the Lehigh Carbon Library Cooperative.