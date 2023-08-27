PALMER TWP., Pa. - An Easton area drugstore will end operations next month.

Rite Aid, at 601 S. 25th St. in Palmer Township, is set to close on Sept. 7, a company spokesperson confirmed.

“Like all retail businesses, we regularly review each of our locations to ensure we are meeting the needs of our customers, communities and overall business,” a company statement read. “A decision to close a store is one we take very seriously and is based on a variety of factors including business strategy, lease and rent considerations, local business conditions and viability, and store performance. We review every neighborhood to ensure our customers will have access to health services, be it at Rite Aid or a nearby pharmacy, and we work to seamlessly transfer their prescriptions so there is no disruption of services. We also strive to transfer associates to other Rite Aid locations where possible.”

A sign posted at the store’s entrance directs customers to visit the store for “expanded shopping opportunities” beginning Friday, Aug. 25, as the store will hold a clearance event through its closing date.

“The pharmacy will continue to meet your prescription and health care needs thru September 7th as well,” the posted message continues.

On Friday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Rite Aid is preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the coming weeks amid lawsuits the drugstore chain is facing over its alleged role in the sale of opioids, citing people familiar with the company’s plans.

Rite Aid’s stock dropped 51% to 71 cents a share on Friday.