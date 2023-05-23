EASTON, Pa. – The Board of School Directors of Easton Area School District voted Tuesday to approve the Tracy Piazza as the district's superintendent.
"Thank you," Piazza said after a round of applause sounded in the meeting room.
Piazza previously served as the district's assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction. She replaces David Piperato, who is set to retire July 14. Piazza's appointment is effective July 15.
"Mr. Piperato, you will be greatly missed," said board Vice President Nekisha Robertson. "I only know the district through your leadership. Good luck, and don't forget us, and thank you for everything you've done."
The meeting was also the last for two other members of the administrative team: Michael Sokoloski, chief financial officer, and John T. Burrus, chief human resource officer.
"Even though I spent so much talking about how wonderful they were before, I just wanted thank them one last time for all their work and wish them well in the future," Piperato commented.
Library programs
In other news, Ana Ramirez-Luhrs gave a report on behalf of Easton Area Public Library. She announced that the library's summer reading program is ramping up to begin June 12 and run to Aug. 14.
"We encourage you all to read this summer," Ramirez-Luhrs said. "It's for adults, not just for kids."
She also reported that from April 1-25, the library offered 54 youth services programs with 854 participants.
The Thrive Hub
In other news, Easton Area High School students Gabby Lanier and Jayden Ekoko presented on their recent experience at the Thrive Hub Career Exploration Conference March 14 at Muhlenberg College.
According to the organization's website, "The Thrive Hub strives to support historically underserved students and young professionals so that they may grow vigorously from the classroom to their careers, while maintaining financial, emotional and physical wellness."
Conference topics included financial literacy, female empowerment and mental health, the students explained. The event, they said, was very interactive and left time for them to engage with students and panelists.
Generation Next
Candace Moody from Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley gave a presentation on the Generation Next class held at Easton Area High School.
The course deals with college readiness, and is offered to junior and senior students who meet qualifications such as being a student of color, qualifying for free or reduced lunch and be a first-generation student in their family.
The program, Moody explained, helps with college applications, job and internship networking, elevator pitches and stress and time management.
"Stress management is a huge factor for a lot of our students coming out of COVID," Moody said.
Enrolled students also visit universities and colleges to get a taste of college life.
"I think it's important for the board to hear about what we support," Piperato said. "Congrats on both presentations and programs. Hopefully we can continue them in the future."
Other business
The district also voted to enter into a five-year dual credit affiliation agreement with The Pennsylvania State University, whereby students can earn college credits while concurrently enrolled in high school.
District officials also voted to hire an additional vice principal at Easton Area High School and to approve Easton Area Public Library's $2.4 million budget.
The officials also approved a $375,622 contract with Eastern Time Inc. for upgrades to security cameras at Easton Area High School, Easton Area Middle School, and Tracy Elementary School. A portion of the cost — $140,622 — will be paid by the district, with the remaining paid with a grant.
Lastly, Noemi A. Ramirez was appointed secretary of the board of education for four-year term beginning July 1, 2023, and ending June 30, 2027.