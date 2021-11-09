EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Area School District will discuss a policy for its booster clubs, the volunteer organizations that support and raise money for some school activities.
The eight-page draft to be reviewed Tuesday night during the school board's committee meeting seeks to ensure that "these activities should be consistent with the philosophy and objectives of the district and its board policies."
The proposal asks that clubs provide lists of officers to the district, and not providing information could lead to the board revoking recognition of a group. Clubs would be required to have written by-laws, approved budgets, annual audits and a policy on how to disperse funds in case a booster group dissolves.
The Varsity E Club, in a Facebook post, compares the policy proposal to a takeover of the clubs.
"Our sovereignty... is at stake," according to the post, which blames "an out-of-control administration and school board."
Purchases of equipment for a sport or other extracurricular activity would require written approval from an administrator, if the policy is adopted. At the same time, the proposal makes clear that the school board assumes no financial responsibility or liability from the clubs.
The school board's standing committees will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the auditorium of the Easton Area Middle School.