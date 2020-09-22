EASTON, Pa. - Easton Area School District Assistant Superintendent Alyssa Emili has resigned, effective Oct. 1.
The school board accepted her resignation during a virtual meeting Tuesday. Emili did not address the board during the meeting.
Superintendent David Piperato thanked Emili for helping him during his first year as head of the district and for guiding EASD's preparation for pandemic learning this year.
Piperato succeeded John Reinhart as superintendent last year.
"I greatly appreciate your guidance," Piperato said of Emili.
Board President George Chando also noted the departure of the long-time administrator.
Her reason for leaving and any new position elsewhere were not addressed at the meeting.
Kevin Deely, head of the Easton teachers union, thanked Emili for her contributions.
Emili's Linked.in page said that she started at the district as a counselor in 2004, and has served as assistant superintendent for six years.
In other business, Piperato said that the school year has started well, with a combination of hybrid, remote and cyber education in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We're keeping our students and our staff safe and healthy. This situation is far from perfect," he said, adding that the district is still working out some issues.
"As we approach the end of September we can begin to consider special requests to move from one model (of education) to the other," Piperato said.
Dominic Falcone, a senior at Easton Area High School and student representative to the board, also said the 2020-21 year is off to a good start.
"The atmosphere is very positive and everybody has a good attitude at school," Falcone said.
Piperato also recognized the contributions of Jen Berry, a district parent who has been named PTA Volunteer of the Year for the state of Pennsylvania.
In addition, the board approved a program sponsored by Northampton County to provide free internet service to needy students through the RCN or Service Electric cable companies.
A family can request a voucher for service from their child's teacher.