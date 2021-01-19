EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School District is not close to going back to school full time, Superintendent David Piperato said at a board meeting Tuesday.
"We will probably still be working both remotely and with the hybrid model for a while yet," Piperato said. COVID-19 vaccinations may have given people hope that the pandemic will be under control soon, but "it's not rolling out as quickly as we'd like to see," he said during the Zoom meeting.
A district survey from November indicates that more than half of parents and teachers agree that students are learning less without being able to attend school full time. However, the district would not be able to maintain six feet of social distancing with all students back, Piperato said.
In the meantime, the district will monitor COVID-19 numbers and the availability of vaccines, particularly for teachers. Changes in Pennsylvania policy regarding vaccine eligibility may push back when teachers are able to get the shots that will protect them from the coronavirus.
"We're going to maintain the status quo and stay the course for now," the superintendent said.
"These kids are struggling," said Angela Hargreaves, who has two children in the district. She said children in elementary school are suffering from working remotely, while some group activities continue.
"Are there any answers on why we're allowing sports to go on, but kids can't go back to school?" she asked the board.
Teachers are reluctant to return to five-day classes, said Kevin Deely, president of the Easton Area Education Association, the teachers' union.
"If we don't have six feet of distance, a lot of my colleagues are very apprehensive about returning to the classroom," Deely said. He noted that teachers "have become very adept at teaching remotely."
Other business
The board approved a settlement without disclosing the parties involved or any terms, just a number identifying the agreement.
That vote was followed by an anti-racism statement on behalf of the district. "Racism and hate have no place in our schools and our society," according to the statement, parts of which were read by various board members.
The board also approved an expanded agreement with St. Luke's University Health Network for 10 years. St. Luke's will provide athletic training and services. According to a summary of the contract, "total sponsorship donations to the District are $2,176,500.00 over the 10-year term."
School board President George Chando said the expanded agreement with St. Luke's will benefit all students.
In other business, the board approved a $720,000 contract for Skepton Construction Inc. of Pennsburg, Montgomery County, for the demolition of Palmer Elementary School.
Dominic Falcone, representing Easton Area High School's student council, said seniors are focusing on having a good graduation because many other traditions have been lost during the pandemic. No plans have been made yet but Falcone and others are seeking input from the Class of 2021.
The board also accepted the resignation of Dean Jones as an assistant varsity football coach.